PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pillar of the local beer industry has been sold to another company, and will soon serve one final pint from its North Portland brewpub.

On Wednesday evening, Ecliptic Brewing revealed to customers that the company had been acquired by an unnamed buyer.

Ecliptic Brewing has been operating as a beer brand and restaurant for the past decade. Within that time, the company launched the inaugural Portland Brewery Dining Month and was honored in the U.S. Open Beer Championships multiple times.

But according to the social media statement from founder and ‘brewmaster’ John Harris, the past two years have been especially challenging for the company.

Ecliptic Brewing founder John Harris

“We have encountered so many issues that other small businesses have faced: a pandemic, rising cost of goods, supply chain issues and the overall economic climate,” Harris wrote.

Laurelwood Brewing Co. and Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider listed similar reasons when they closed their pub and taproom earlier in the summer.

Ecliptic Brewing’s founder said the sale gives the company an opportunity to pay off its debts, and eventually “align the brand with a bigger entity to allow it to continue.”

Harris additionally said he’ll continue his involvement with the brand. Local restaurants and retailers will continue to sell products from the company as well.

However, Ecliptic Brewing’s flagship restaurant on 825 N Cook St., will close after Saturday, Nov. 18. The founder encouraged Portland customers to visit the brewpub for one last time before it shuts down.

“Thank you to all my staff, past and present, for ‘pouring space in everyone’s faces’ for the last ten years. And a super thanks to all of you who have supported Ecliptic Brewing by enjoying our beers out in the world, as well as with food in our restaurant,” Harris added.

The founder didn’t announce whether Ecliptic Brewing’s Moon Room, the company’s second location and taproom on Southeast Oak Street, would be closing as well.

This is a developing story.