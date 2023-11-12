The earlier you secure your reservation, the better

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Preparing a Thanksgiving feast is no easy feat. Luckily, there are numerous Portland businesses that will do the work for you.

Here are seven local restaurants that are accepting reservations for the holiday.

Location: 411 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204

As one of Portland’s oldest restaurants, Huber’s Cafe is packed for Thanksgiving dinner every year. There may still be a chance to secure a spot for the restaurant’s special holiday offerings like sugar-glazed ham and roasted turkey drumsticks.

Location: 401 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Seafood staple Jake’s Famous Crawfish will serve its standard menu, as well as some more festive options. The Thanksgiving dinner includes turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce for $38 for adults and $15 for children.

Location: 1338 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209

Head to the Pearl District for Brix Tavern’s buffet-style holiday meal. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can feast on butternut squash, herb-roasted turkeys, sausage stuffing and more. Dinner costs $49.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids ages 4 to 12.

Location: 1021 NE Grand Ave #600, Portland, OR 97232

Nestled in Hotel Eastlund, Metropolitan Tavern will serve the same buffet-style meal as Brix Tavern. The menu also includes desserts like pecan pie, pumpkin pie and pumpkin gingersnap cheesecake. The dinner is priced at $49.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids between 4 and 12 years old.

Location: 509 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214

This year, you can swap out the traditional turkey for an Italian feast at Grand Amari. For $65 per person, guests will eat a three-course dinner with a meat and cheese platter, salad, and their choice of braised mushrooms or osso bucco — also known as veal shank.

Location: 1001 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Found in the Central Eastside Industrial District, Clarkewis will have something for everyone this holiday. The farm-to-table restaurant’s menu features Oregon chinook salmon, house-smoked ham and roasted organic turkey, along with several vegan and vegetarian options and dessert.

Location: 111 SW 5th Ave 30th Floor, Portland, OR 97204

This Downtown Portland restaurant will offer a stunning 30th-floor view of the city in addition to its special Thanksgiving menu. Portland City Grill diners can look forward to a $65 three-course meal with shrimp, short ribs, mahi mahi and more as their entree options.