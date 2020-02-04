Ezell’s Famous Chicken offering $1 deal for Tigard opening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ezell’s Famous Chicken is opening it’s Washington Square location on Tuesday!
The Seattle-based chicken chain is celebrating it’s first ever Oregon restaurant with a deal that will get you a single piece of chicken and a fresh baked roll for just $1. The offer will run from opening at 10:30 a.m. to closing at 9 p.m. with proceeds benefiting Tigard High School.
