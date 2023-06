PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Family-owned Tany’s Bakery in Fairview offers everything from classic donuts to pastries inspired by Mexican culture.

The shop, which is currently located on Northeast 227th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street, will soon be serving its classic maple bars, concha and limas at its new Wood Village location in August — featuring a coffee shop above the bakery.

