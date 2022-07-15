PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most people have a favorite food, and one publication lists what people must eat when visiting every state in the country, including Oregon.

According to Food & Wine magazine, the list hopes to highlight the uniqueness of each state through food.

What about Oregon?

The publication says people visiting the state must try blue cheese. According to the list, wealthy people in California were looking to invest up north in Oregon Rogue Valley.

“It’s here that the Vella family, Italian immigrants and big wheels down in Sonoma County (cheese-wise and politics-wise), decided to expand their commercial empire, taking over a struggling dairy back in the 1930s,” said Food & Wine on its website. “For generations, Rogue Creamery ticked along, changing hands within the family, finally selling to an ambitious new owner a decade or so ago, one with a vision — to put Oregon squarely on the map as one of the finest producers of artisan cheese. It worked.”

It added, “The creamery’s Rogue River Blue took home top global honors at the World Cheese Awards in 2019.”

If you’re wondering what to eat in neighboring Washington, the magazine lists Seattle-style Teriyaki. Food & Wine says the dish is the closest Seattle will have to having its own barbecue.

“The Japanese essential, adapted for regional tastes in the 1970s by ex-wrestler Toshihiro Kasahara and to this day a Western Washington staple, remains as ubiquitous as Chinese takeout in New York City,” noted the publication. “The simplicity of the experience is one of the things that makes a teriyaki meal so pleasurable: flame-charred chicken and beef, generously marinated in soy sauce, rice wine (or vinegar), and sugar and garlic and ginger, artfully served atop quenelles of texture-perfect California Delta short grain rice.”

