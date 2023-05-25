Each of the featured donut shops will be open on National Donut Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of National Donut Day on Friday, June 2, go-to online review platform Yelp has released its second-annual guide of the top 100 donut shops within the U.S.

Four Oregon-based donut spots earned a spot on the list, and hint: they aren’t Voodoo Doughnut or Blue Star Donuts.

At No. 15, Portland donut spot Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai was the highest-ranked Oregon business. Pip’s was also featured in the 2022 list at No. 8.

“This one matters deeply to us,” the donut shop said of its second-consecutive Yelp mention. “Why? Because real people from every walk of life across all 50 states voted on quality of product, customer service and overall experience.”

Pip’s was recognized not solely because of its fresh mini donuts, but also because of its drink options. The donut — and chai — shop offers a variety of chai flavors that can be ordered in a five-drink “flight.”

Donut Day, located in Aloha, came in at No. 73 on the list. Yelp reviewers say customers can’t go wrong buying any treat from the family-owned-and-operated business, but the plain cake, Bavarian cream and old-fashioned donuts are the highlights.

Yelp placed Portland’s Doe Donuts at No. 78. The woman-owned shop specializes in vegan treats, including ice cream sandwiches. The business’ year-round donut offerings include the “salted vanilla bean,” the “sundae,” and the “maple twist.”

Oregon’s next highlighted business is Mikiko Mochi Donuts, at No. 96. The Rose-City-based donut shop started out as a pop-up, before opening a full storefront in March of 2022.

Mikiko Mochi serves dairy-free, gluten-free desserts. According to a company spokesperson, baking treats suitable for customers with dietary restrictions has been an important part of the journey.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected for this accolade, especially in our first year of brick-and-mortar operations,” the donut shop said. “To see this idea organically blossom over the past few years from experimenting in our apartment kitchen to receiving national recognition is pretty mind-blowing.”

Yelp compiled this top 100 list by identifying businesses in the “donut” category and then ranking them based on factors such as the total volume and ratings between Jan. 1, 2022, and March 31 of this year.