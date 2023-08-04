PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Salt & Straw released its Summer Picnic series on Friday, featuring a flavor inspired by a Seattle-born fried chicken chain.

The new flavors include pink rosé & watermelon sorbet; baked brie & fig cheesecake; chocolate potato salad; sour cherry pie and cinnamon & honey fried chicken — inspired by Ezell’s Famous Chicken and made with croissants deep fried in chicken fat and tossed with sugar and Cajun spices.

KOIN 6 News Reporter Kohr Harlan got a taste of the Portland-based scoop shop’s most challenging flavor yet.

