From crinkle cookies to Jello-O salad! KOIN’s favorite holiday recipes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s almost Christmas time! With holiday cheer in the air, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite holiday recipes.

Emily’s Mocha Crinkle Cookies

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup low fat sour cream

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 3/4 all cup purpose flour

3/4 unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons instant espresso

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

A little bit of ground black pepper

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 powdered sugar

Beat brown sugar and oil in medium bowl with electric mixer. Mix in sour cream, egg and vanilla. Set aside. Mix flour, cocoa, espresso, baking soda, salt and pepper in another medium bowl. Add flour mixture to brown sugar mixture; mix well. Refrigerate dough until firm, 3 to 4 hours. Dough can also be wrapped and stored up to 24 hours in the fridge. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Pour sugar and powdered sugar into two shallow bowls, set aside. Cut or spoon dough into 1-inch pieces; roll into balls. Roll balls in granulated sugar to coat, then powdered sugar. Bake on ungreased cookie sheets 10 to 12 minutes or until tops of cookies are firm to touch. Do not overbake! Cool immediately on wire racks. Makes 4-6 dozen cookies depending on size.

Jenny’s Jello-O fruit salad

Any fruit flavored Jell-O

Two cans of fruit, Jenny likes fruit cocktail and mandarin oranges

1 banana

Whip cream

Loosen Jello-O and mix into a bowl. Add canned fruit and sliced banana. Mix together and add whipped cream on top.

Natasha’s red cabbage

1 head red cabbage

1 cup blond raisins

2-4 teaspoons sugar

1 cute lard

red white vinegar to taste, about 1/2 a cup

Enough water to barely cover cabbage

2 large red apples

4-5 who cloves

Cut cabbage in 4 pieces. slice all in very thin pieces and then place in large pot. Cover with just enough water to come to the top of cabbage. Add cloves, lard, vinegar and sugar. Boil until cabbage is getting soft, but not mushy. Add diced apples and a bit of salt to taste. At this point it may need more sugar or vinegar. This part is done to taste!

Then simmer for about 1 hour.

Jeff’s Cinnamon Apples

6 apples peeled, cored and halved

1/2 cup Red Hots candy

1/4 cup sugarwater to cover apples

A few drops of red food coloring

Combine all ingredients except apples in a large pot and bring to a boil. Once sugar and Red Hots are dissolved, lower the heat and add apples. Cook them slowly for 10-15 minutes, flipping them occasionally. When apples start to turn translucent around the edges remove from heat, drain and chill.

Filling:

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

10 dates chopped

1/2 cup diced pineapple

8oz cream cheese

Mix all ingredients. Put one spoonful into the center of each apple and serve.

Sheridan’s Chocolate Bacon

Bake one package of bacon, thick cut or otherwise, but nothing overly seasoned

When it’s cooled, chop it up into medium-small chunks

Ready a baking sheet with wax paper on the bottom

Melt semi-sweet chocolate chips in double boiler or microwave

When chocolate is ready, mix in bacon and pour over baking sheet

Put in the fridge until solid

Snap into bark-like chunks