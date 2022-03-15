People will also be served by helpful robots along the way

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Top Burmese is a staple in Portland and Beaverton, but the restaurant has a new venture on the westside.

Last month, the team introduced Top Burmese Ambassador, which will be located at 180 E Main St. in Hillsboro. It will specialize in Tousaya Burmese-style fondue and grill.

A managing partner for the business told KOIN 6 News that Hillsboro was chosen due to the city’s community values and focus.

“When we came to Old Town, we just fell in love with it,” Kalvin Myint, a managing partner at Top Burmese Hospitality Group, said about the neighborhood. “There are small boutique shops and everybody knows each other. We love these spaces that have character to it… The building was built in 1890.”

Despite restaurants moving left and right to the suburbs, Myint said the decision was based on where his customers are and not following a trend.

He hopes the new restaurant can be comforting for those relocating to the Portland metro area from other cities – such as San Francisco, where there is a big Burmese population.

What about the food?

“It was a true melting pot of Southeast Asia,” Myint described.

The restaurant’s other locations showcase Indian and Chinese influences. However, the Hillsboro location will feature fondue on its menu.

Myint said Burmese fondue is traditionally made with a fish paste that you can dip anything into, such as fresh vegetables or naan.

“We want to actually create this unique fondue that’s more of a vegan focus to it. So, it’s a coconut milk base,” he added. “They’ll also have a chickpea broth, which is very nutritious, high protein.”

The business plans to hire about 20 new employees and transfer some familiar faces to the new location. People will also be served by helpful robots along the way.

“We can see a great functionality to them,” Myint said about the robots. “Our team loves them and they’re a great help.”

Top Burmese was planning on opening their Hillsboro location in March, but logistical issues have now pushed the opening date to April 6.

“The restaurant business is not for everyone, right? You know, for the amount of work you really have to love what you do. So, for us, we’re really so passionate about it,” Myint said.