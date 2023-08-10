Co-owner Mariah Pisha-Duffly said the bar is named after the ‘70s poster company she’s collected from since she was a teenager

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many Portlanders have dined at Indonesian-inspired restaurant Gado Gado, or the Malaysia-Singapore-influenced Oma’s Hideaway courtesy of the same team. But this summer, the owners have added a third business onto their growing roster: a nostalgic, yet futuristic bar found in Southeast Portland.

Located in the former Night Light Lounge space, The Houston Blacklight first opened its doors on Wednesday, July 26.

Co-owner Mariah Pisha-Duffly said the bar is named after the ‘70s poster company she’s collected from since she was a teenager.

The Houston Blacklight co-owner Mariah Pisha-Duffly (Courtesy Pisha-Duffly)

“There’s a bunch [of posters] hanging up in the bathroom at Gado Gado, and they’re playful and surreal and they really evoke these feelings of an endless landscape and exploration and fantasy,” Pisha-Duffly told KOIN 6. “We liked the idea of pulling inspiration from this poster company, but not going super literal with it.”

According to the co-owner, who has worked in the food-service industry her entire life, one of the most exciting things about launching a bar instead of a restaurant is the freedom that it offers to entrepreneurs.

“I feel like every time we open a space we learn more about what’s possible, what people are gonna respond to, and what we want to see and the environment that we want to work in and our ability to create that has grown, which is really nice,” Pisha-Duffly added.

She said that while restaurants are expected to fit into a “digestible” category, bars are allowed to have more playful concepts. The Houston Blacklight has leaned into this by offering food and drink options that aren’t as fitting for places like Gado Gado or Oma’s Hideaway.

Pisha-Duffly said the bar’s chef, also known as her husband Thomas Pisha-Duffly, now has the opportunity to show off his culinary background by making French and Italian-inspired cuisine.

The Houston Blacklight’s French onion ramen noodle soup (Courtesy Pisha-Duffly)

The Houston Blacklight’s elevated take on “pigs in a blanket” (Courtesy Pisha-Duffly)

The Houston Blacklight’s bone marrow burger and fries (Courtesy Pisha-Duffly)

Two of The Houston Blacklight’s premier food offerings are French onion ramen noodle soup made with melted Gruyère cheese and pickled ginger, and an elevated take on “pigs in a blanket” made with pull-apart milk bread rolls.

Beverage wise, Pisha-Duffly said she’s most excited about the “Take Me On a Trip” cocktail made with strawberry and lime leaf mezcal, and the Spanish-style dirty martini called the “Tender Resignation.”

The Houston Blacklight is open for business every day from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on 2100 SE Clinton St.