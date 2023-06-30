PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State University wants to pay you to drink alcoholic beverages.

Yes, it’s true, the university’s Portland Sensory Lab is searching for people who are “cider curious” to taste test hard cider beverages.

Participants must be 21 and older and will be paid $50 for attending an hour-long appointment.

“We are running a hard cider test and are looking for people who are ‘cider curious’ – so people who maybe it’s not their go-to beverage, but have had it before and enjoyed it and are curious to try it again,” said Ann Colonna, director of OSU’s Sensory Program.

Anyone interested should apply online.

The objective of the taste test is to provide cider makers and cideries in the Pacific Northwest with more information about what consumers enjoy drinking and what they’re looking for in a hard cider.

The beverage taste test will take place at the Food Innovation Center in Portland on July 19 and 20.