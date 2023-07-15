PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With National Ice Cream Day and sizzling summer heat on the horizon, Yelp has released its annual roundup of the Top 100 Ice Cream Shops in the U.S.

Two Portland-based businesses made the list, but no, the quintessential ice cream shop that typically comes to mind isn’t included.

To compile the list, Yelp narrowed down to businesses in its “ice cream” category and then ranked them based on factors like the total of reviews and overall ratings.

Cloud City Ice Cream, placed at No. 33, was the first local business to be named. The ice cream shop first opened in 2011 as a tribute to the owner’s late mother.

The Woodstock neighborhood spot offers several handmade flavors, from sea salt cookie dough to honey lavender. Cloud City’s menu features vegan options as well.

“Thank you to every single person who has stopped by once, twice, or a hundred times, and to each of you who has taken the time to write a Yelp review for us,” the business said in response to the announcement. “We wouldn’t be here without you.”

You can visit the business at 4525 SE Woodstock Blvd. from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Additionally, woman-owned shop Doe Donuts made the list at No. 95. The Northeast Portland business is known for its vegan donuts, and secured a spot on Yelp’s “top donut shops” list in May.

However, Doe Donuts also serves ice cream. The year-round scoop flavors include birthday cake, strawberry milk, and cookies and cream.

Doe Donuts is located on 4110 NE Sandy Blvd. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.