PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When temperatures start to drop, foodies look to local restaurants for comfort meals that can keep them warm in the cold.

Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup commonly made with beef broth, is a quintessential cold-weather meal — but can satisfy diners even during the early stages of fall.

Read more about these seven Portland-area eateries that sell flavorful pho.

Location: 4717 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206

A favorite of Oregon Rep. Khanh Pham, Pho Hung says it was one of Portland’s first pho spots to open, back in 1990. The restaurant now serves a variety of soups with the customer’s option of tendon, brisket, sliced steak, and more.

Location: 1524 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Found in Slabtown, Lela’s Bistro serves Vietnamese comfort food made with Grandma Chef’s tried-and-true recipes. The menu features classic beef pho, curry, and salad rolls.

Location: 2204 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216

Many Pho Kim regulars recommend the special super bowl, which comes with steamy broth, rice noodles, and a generous portion of beef. The restaurant makes vermicelli bowls, banh mi sandwiches, and rice bowls as well.

Location: 835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204

Pho is this downtown eatery’s “pride and joy.” Luc Lac’s noodle soup features a five-spice beef broth topped with cilantro and red and green onions. The restaurant offers shrimp, tofu, chicken, and beef as protein options.

Location: 2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220

After decades of slinging Vietnamese noodle soups in the Rose City, Pho Oregon finally opened its second restaurant in Beaverton this year. The original location still serves its popular pho dac biet combo with an assortment of six types of beef.

Location: 6424 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206

This Southeast Portland joint offers just two or three dishes every day. Although the main offerings rotate, some of Rose VL Deli’s highest-rated items are the Vietnamese turmeric noodle soup and the cao lầu noodles made with chicken, pork, and special sauce.

Location: 1919 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216

Another favorite of Rep. Pham, Pho Van sells a variety of beef noodle soups with your choice of steak, meatball, tofu, chicken, etc. Other popular dishes include the wonton noodle soup and seafood lemongrass soup with Vermicelli rice noodles.