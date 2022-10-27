There's an endless list of great seafood restaurants across Portland, but here are a few of our favorites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Considering how close Portland is to the coast, there’s no need to wonder why it’s the home of so many seafood spots with fresh, mouth-watering offerings.

Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.

Salty’s on the Columbia

Location: 3839 NE Marine Drive

According to Salty’s, “The best seafood and steak restaurant in Portland isn’t downtown, it’s on the Columbia River.”

Not only does it have a prime location on the river with a view of Mt. Hood, but this restaurant can also be enjoyed at any point of the day thanks to its brunch, lunch, dinner and cafe-bar menus. The “world-famous seafood chowder” and calamari are among customer favorites.

Southpark Seafood

Location: 901 SW Salmon Street

Opened in 1998, Southpark Seafood has plenty of experience with serving Portlanders farm-fresh seafood.

The restaurant also partners with Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program, so customers can know they are eating environmentally sustainable seafood, whether that be the fish and chips or grilled albacore tuna.

Eat: An Oyster Bar

Location: 3808 N Williams Avenue

Eat: An Oyster Bar gives sea-foodies the best of both worlds with fresh oysters from local farmers, and other delicious eats from down south.

Try something new by ordering the frog legs, or try what they’re known for: oysters that can come fried or baked.

Jake’s Famous Crawfish

Location: 401 SW 12th Avenue

Jake’s Famous Crawfish is a local landmark that was established over 100 years ago. In the time since, the seafood spot has launched a menu of diverse fishy dishes such as the crawfish penne, crab-and-shrimp-stuffed salmon, and the Dungeness crab and artichoke dip.

King Tide Fish & Shell

Location: 1510 SW Harbor Way

Located on the Willamette River, King Tide Fish & Shell offers guests yummy food, tasty cocktails and a beautiful waterfront view.

Executive Chef Alexander Diestra hails from Lima, Peru, and has developed a unique menu with Japanese and Peruvian-inspired dishes, prepared with ingredients right here from the Pacific Northwest.

My Brother’s Crawfish

Location: 8230 SE Harrison Street #315

My Brother’s Crawfish is bringing good, old-fashioned Southern seafood to the west coast with their Louisiana-style cuisine.

The family-owned and operated restaurant serves Creole classics including seafood gumbo, crawfish étoufée and chicken and sausage jambalaya.