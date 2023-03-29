Some of the dishes offered at Portland’s Berlu, a semi-finalist for a 2022 James Beard Award. March (Vince Nguyen).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The James Beard Foundation announced its nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards Wednesday, and a number of Oregon chefs and one restaurant made the list.

Portland restaurant Kann has been making national headlines since it first opened in August and now it’s up for the James Beard “Best New Restaurant” Award. The menu features traditional Haitian flavors along with dishes inspired by cuisines of the African, Caribbean, and Southeast Asian diaspora. The restaurant was previously recognized in the New York Times’ top 50 restaurants in the U.S. and was named “Best New Restaurant” by Esquire Magazine.

Two Portland chefs are also being recognized for their culinary skills. Chef Vince Nguyen of Berlu and Chef Thomas Pisha-Duffly of Gado Gado were both nominated for the “Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific” category which is comprised of chefs in Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.

Another Oregon chef, this time in Ashland, Chef Joshua Dorcak of MÄS, a restaurant featuring a multicourse tasting of Cascadian cuisine, is also in the running for the “Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific” award.

The Pacific Northwest’s beloved Burgerville was also recognized for the “Emerging Leadership” award.

A total of 10 Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists earlier this year.

The winners for each category will be announced on June 5 in Chicago.