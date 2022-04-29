(STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source — the only real qualification for barbecue — is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor.

17. fire on the mountain

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland, OR 97213-3351

16. Po’ Shines Cafe De La Soul

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 8139 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217

15. Namu Korean and Hawaiian Bbq

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Korean, Barbecue

Price: $

Address: 4290 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215-1630

14. Miss Delta

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3950 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1163

13. So Kong Dong Tofu & BBQ

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2850 SE 82nd Ave Unit 11, Portland, OR 97266-1670

12. Homegrown Smoker Vegan BBQ

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $

Address: Mississippi Marketplace, Portland, OR 97217

11. Homegrown Smoker

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8638 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203-3741

10. Big Kahuna’s BBQ

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue

Price: not available- Address: 7123 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203-3205

9. K-Town Korean Bbq

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5450 SE 82nd Ave At the Corner of Foster and 82nd, Portland, OR 97266-4811

8. TOJI Korea Grill House

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4615A SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215-3168

7. Boomers BBQ

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1335 N Hayden Island Dr, Portland, OR 97217-8145

6. Clay’s Smokehouse Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2932 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1352

5. The People’s Pig

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3217 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1550

4. Southland Whiskey Kitchen

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1422 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2616

3. Reverend’s BBQ

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6348

2. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (371 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 9911 Northeast Cascades Parkway, Portland, OR 97220

1. Podnah’s Pit BBQ