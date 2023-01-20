(STACKER) — Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District — likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars and pubs in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

20. Cerulean Wine

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1439 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR 97209-2899

Read more on Tripadvisor

19. The Alberta Street Public House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1036 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-4534

Read more on Tripadvisor

18. North 45 Pub

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 517 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1105

Read more on Tripadvisor

17. Oaks Bottom Public House

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1621 SE Bybee Blvd, Portland, OR 97202-5758

Read more on Tripadvisor

16. Mariscos el Malecon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5800 NE Portland Hwy, Portland, OR 97218-2363

Read more on Tripadvisor

15. McMenamins Raleigh Hills Pub

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4495 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Portland, OR 97225-1940

Read more on Tripadvisor

14. Barley Mill Pub

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Pub

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1629 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3720

Read more on Tripadvisor

13. Loyal Legion

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 706 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-2225

Read more on Tripadvisor

12. Saraveza Bottle Shop and Pasty Tavern

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pub, American

Price: $

Address: 1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217-2222

Read more on Tripadvisor

11. McMenamins Market Street Pub

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pub, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1526 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97201-3401

Read more on Tripadvisor

10. Buffalo Gap Saloon & Eatery

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pub, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6835 SW Macadam Ave, Portland, OR 97219-2313

Read more on Tripadvisor

9. St. Johns Theater and Pub

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8203 N Ivanhoe St, Portland, OR 97203-3801

Read more on Tripadvisor

8. Portland Sports Bar and Grill

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $

Address: 1811 S River Dr Ste 200, Portland, OR 97201-5186

Read more on Tripadvisor

7. Bridge City Taproom

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 620 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233-1104

Read more on Tripadvisor

6. McMenamins Blue Moon Tavern and Grill

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 432 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1104

Read more on Tripadvisor

5. Breakside Brewery

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2369

Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Kelly’s Olympian

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $

Address: 426 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97204-2204

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Kells Brewery

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Bars & Pubs, Irish

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 210 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1004

Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Great Notion Brewing

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2204 North East Alberta #101, Portland, OR 97211-5885

Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Oven and Shaker