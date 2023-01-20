(STACKER) — Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.
When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District — likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars and pubs in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
20. Cerulean Wine
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1439 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR 97209-2899
19. The Alberta Street Public House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1036 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-4534
18. North 45 Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 517 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1105
17. Oaks Bottom Public House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1621 SE Bybee Blvd, Portland, OR 97202-5758
16. Mariscos el Malecon
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 5800 NE Portland Hwy, Portland, OR 97218-2363
15. McMenamins Raleigh Hills Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4495 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Portland, OR 97225-1940
14. Barley Mill Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pub
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1629 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3720
13. Loyal Legion
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 706 SE 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-2225
12. Saraveza Bottle Shop and Pasty Tavern
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217-2222
11. McMenamins Market Street Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1526 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97201-3401
10. Buffalo Gap Saloon & Eatery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6835 SW Macadam Ave, Portland, OR 97219-2313
9. St. Johns Theater and Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8203 N Ivanhoe St, Portland, OR 97203-3801
8. Portland Sports Bar and Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 1811 S River Dr Ste 200, Portland, OR 97201-5186
7. Bridge City Taproom
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 620 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233-1104
6. McMenamins Blue Moon Tavern and Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 432 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1104
5. Breakside Brewery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2369
4. Kelly’s Olympian
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 426 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97204-2204
3. Kells Brewery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bars & Pubs, Irish
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 210 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1004
2. Great Notion Brewing
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2204 North East Alberta #101, Portland, OR 97211-5885
1. Oven and Shaker
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bars & Pubs, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1134 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209-2915
