(STACKER) — Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor.
Did your favorite make the list?
27. Meriwether’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (427 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2601 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210-2223
26. Portland City Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 SW 5th Avenue 30th Floor, Portland, OR 97204
25. Besaw’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1545 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1782 (Editor’s note: Temporarily closed)
24. The Slide Inn
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2348 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214-1627
23. Petite Provence
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4834 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206-1542
22. Urban Farmer Portland
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204-1440
21. Zeus Cafe at Crystal Hotel
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: Crystal Hotel 303 S.W. 12th Ave., Portland, OR
20. Cadillac Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1801 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1429
19. Shilo Restaurant Portland Airport
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 11707 NE Airport Way Shilo Inn Suites Hotel Portland Airport, Portland, OR 97220-1075
18. Jake’s Famous Crawfish
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,754 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
17. Broder
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, Swedish
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2508 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202-1239
16. Blossoming Lotus Portland
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fusion, Healthy
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1713 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97212-4402
15. Jake’s Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (781 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 611 SW Tenth Ave, Portland, OR 97205
14. Slappy Cakes
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4246 SE Belmont St Ste 3, Portland, OR 97215-1676
13. Elmer’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (470 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Diner, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 10001 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220-3325
12. Zell’s – An American Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1300 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214-2423
11. Gravy
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3957 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1162
10. The Original
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (565 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Diner, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 300 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204-1702
9. Milo’s City Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1325 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1235
8. Cheryl’s on 12th
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1135 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205-2313
7. Screen Door Eastside
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2337 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1655
6. Elephants Delicatessen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 115 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3503
5. Jam on Hawthorne
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3920
4. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219-1915
3. Petite Provence
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1824 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-5804
2. Tin Shed Garden Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (818 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1438 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-5044
1. Mother’s Bistro & Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 121 SW 3rd Ave Between Pine & Ash St, Portland, OR 97204
