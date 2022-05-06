(STACKER) — Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor.

Did your favorite make the list?

27. Meriwether’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (427 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$$$

Address: 2601 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210-2223

Read more on Tripadvisor

26. Portland City Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,347 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Asian

Price: $$$$

Address: 111 SW 5th Avenue 30th Floor, Portland, OR 97204

Read more on Tripadvisor

25. Besaw’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1545 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1782 (Editor’s note: Temporarily closed)

Read more on Tripadvisor

24. The Slide Inn

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2348 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214-1627

Read more on Tripadvisor

23. Petite Provence

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4834 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206-1542

Read more on Tripadvisor

22. Urban Farmer Portland

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204-1440

Read more on Tripadvisor

21. Zeus Cafe at Crystal Hotel

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: Crystal Hotel 303 S.W. 12th Ave., Portland, OR

Read more on Tripadvisor

20. Cadillac Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1801 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1429

Read more on Tripadvisor

19. Shilo Restaurant Portland Airport

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 11707 NE Airport Way Shilo Inn Suites Hotel Portland Airport, Portland, OR 97220-1075

Read more on Tripadvisor

18. Jake’s Famous Crawfish

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,754 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$$$

Address: 401 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Read more on Tripadvisor

17. Broder

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Cafe, Swedish

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2508 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202-1239

Read more on Tripadvisor

16. Blossoming Lotus Portland

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Fusion, Healthy

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1713 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97212-4402

Read more on Tripadvisor

15. Jake’s Grill

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (781 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 611 SW Tenth Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Read more on Tripadvisor

14. Slappy Cakes

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4246 SE Belmont St Ste 3, Portland, OR 97215-1676

Read more on Tripadvisor

13. Elmer’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (470 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Diner, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 10001 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220-3325

Read more on Tripadvisor

12. Zell’s – An American Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1300 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214-2423

Read more on Tripadvisor

11. Gravy

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3957 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1162

Read more on Tripadvisor

10. The Original

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (565 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Diner, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 300 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204-1702

Read more on Tripadvisor

9. Milo’s City Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1325 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1235

Read more on Tripadvisor

8. Cheryl’s on 12th

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1135 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205-2313

Read more on Tripadvisor

7. Screen Door Eastside

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,409 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2337 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1655

Read more on Tripadvisor

6. Elephants Delicatessen

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Deli

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 115 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3503

Read more on Tripadvisor

5. Jam on Hawthorne

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3920

Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219-1915

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Petite Provence

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1824 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-5804

Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Tin Shed Garden Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (818 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1438 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-5044

Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Mother’s Bistro & Bar