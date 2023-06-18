(STACKER) — From the first coffee houses in the Ottoman Empire to Boston’s London Coffee House, cafes have always been an egalitarian place to gather, sip, and share ideas, many of which have changed the world.
During the Enlightenment, cafes would regularly entertain the likes of Voltaire, Rousseau, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Isaac Newton. Later, Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre would spend hours in cafes, pondering their works and holding court alongside other intellectuals.
Needless to say, coffee and cafes beget some revolutionary ideas; sipping a cup may even be a political act. When settlers dumped tea into the Boston Harbor to send a message to the British empire, tea became a British loyalist’s drink, and coffee became a popular substitute. Unsurprisingly, Boston’s London Coffee House opened in 1689, was soon renamed the American Coffee House. Later on in Philadelphia, Merchant Coffee House, also known as the City Tavern, would host the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Paul Revere, as well as witness an early reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Many other coffee shops steeped in history abound in the United States, including New York City’s Caffe Reggio. Founded in 1927, it was the first to serve cappuccino in the country, as well as one of the first to use a La Pavoni espresso machine. New Orleans’ Cafe du Monde, founded in 1862, is a fixture in the French Quarter for its coffee and beignets.
Whether it’s for a cup of Joe, a heady conversation, or simply a place to start the day, cafes have become part of our personal landmarks, so where have others gone to find their refuge or perhaps their perfect dose of caffeine? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cafes in Portland using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
28. Rabbits Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)
- Address: 555 SW Oak St Ste 6 Portland, OR 97232
- Categories: Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
27. Costello’s Travel Caffe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (294 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 2222 NE Broadway St Portland, OR 97232
- Categories: Cafes, Sandwiches
- Read more on Yelp
26. Ken’s Artisan Bakery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (893 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 338 NW 21st Ave Portland, OR 97209
- Categories: Bakeries, Cafes, Pizza
- Read more on Yelp
25. Bastion Coffee
- Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 4326 N Mississippi Ave Portland, OR 97217
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
24. The Pie Spot
- Rating: 4.5/5 (564 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 521 NE 24th Ave Portland, OR 97232
- Categories: Desserts, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
23. Pie Spot
- Rating: 4.5/5 (42 reviews)
- Address: 6935 NE Glisan St Portland, OR 97213
- Categories: Desserts, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
22. Pieper Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (116 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 6504 SE Foster Rd Portland, OR 97206
- Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Bagels
- Read more on Yelp
21. J Café
- Rating: 4.5/5 (343 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 533 NE Holladay St Ste 101 Portland, OR 97232
- Categories: Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
20. Snow Bunny Coffee
- Rating: 4.5/5 (97 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 1415 NW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97209
- Categories: Cafes, Desserts, Coffee & Tea
- Read more on Yelp
19. Bread & Honey Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (229 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 3526 N Vancouver Ave Portland, OR 97227
- Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Juice Bars & Smoothies
- Read more on Yelp
18. The Wind Horse Coffee and Tea
- Rating: 4.5/5 (104 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 10611 SE Main St Milwaukie, OR 97222
- Categories: Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
17. Just Bob.
- Rating: 4.5/5 (169 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 2403 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211
- Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch
- Read more on Yelp
16. Cafe Eleven
- Rating: 4.5/5 (103 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 435 NE Rosa Parks Way Portland, OR 97211
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch
- Read more on Yelp
15. Twentysix Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (97 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 2723 NE 7th Ave Portland, OR 97212
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
14. Cafe Rowan
- Rating: 4.5/5 (205 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 4437 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd Portland, OR 97202
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
13. Harney Street Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (70 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 8337 SE 17th Ave Portland, OR 97202
- Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches
- Read more on Yelp
12. Nossa Familia Coffee
- Rating: 4.5/5 (241 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 1350 NW Lovejoy St Portland, OR 97209
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
11. Mía And More PDX
- Rating: 4.5/5 (12 reviews)
- Address: 326 SE 82nd Ave Portland, OR 97216
- Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
10. Milwaukie Cafe And Bottle Shop
- Rating: 4.5/5 (192 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 9401 SE 32nd Ave Milwaukie, OR 97222
- Categories: Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
9. Nossa Familia Coffee
- Rating: 4.5/5 (38 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 1633 SE 3rd Ave Portland, OR 97214
- Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- Read more on Yelp
8. Belle Pomme
- Rating: 5.0/5 (44 reviews)
- Address: 408 SW 12th Ave Portland, OR 97205
- Categories: Cafes, Vegan, Vegetarian
- Read more on Yelp
7. JJ’s Caffe
- Rating: 5.0/5 (78 reviews)
- Address: 9111 SW Barbur Blvd Portland, OR 97219
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
6. Concourse Coffee
- Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)
- Address: 807 NE Couch St Portland, OR 97232
- Categories: Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
5. Churn Cafe and Crêperie
- Rating: 5.0/5 (22 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Adress: 3928 N Mississippi Ave Portland, OR 97227
- Categories: Cafes, Creperies, Bubble Tea
- Read more on Yelp
4. Pájaro
- Rating: 5.0/5 (30 reviews)
- Address: 1816 S River Dr Portland, OR 97201
- Categories: Cafes, Bakeries, Coffee & Tea
- Read more on Yelp
3. Jezebel’s Last Standing Merrygoround Cafe
- Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)
- Address: 4502 NE 42nd Ave Portland, OR 97218
- Categories: Cafes
- Read more on Yelp
2. Favela Brazilian Cafe
- Rating: 5.0/5 (59 reviews)
- Address: 5300 SE Foster Rd Portland, OR 97206
- Categories: Cafes, Bakeries, Juice Bars & Smoothies
- Read more on Yelp
1. Flour Market
- Rating: 5.0/5 (20 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 5507 NE 30th Ave Portland, OR 97211
- Categories: Bakeries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes
- Read more on Yelp