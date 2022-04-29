(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Portland, Oregon that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

27. Gateway Breakfast House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 11411 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220-2029

Read more on Tripadvisor

26. Wailua Shave Ice

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Hawaiian

Address: 1022 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209-4108

Read more on Tripadvisor

25. IKEA Cafe

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Swedish, Scandinavian

Address: 10280 NE Cascades Pkwy, Portland, OR 97220-6812

Read more on Tripadvisor

24. Behind The Museum Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Cafe

Address: 1229 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2489

Read more on Tripadvisor

23. The Sudra

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Indian

Address: Multiple locations

Read more on Tripadvisor

22. Fuller’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 136 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3304

Read more on Tripadvisor

21. Guero

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican

Address: 200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232-3148

Read more on Tripadvisor

20. Chen’s Good Taste Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

Address: 18 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3802

Read more on Tripadvisor

19. Chicken and Guns

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: not available

Address: 1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3682

Read more on Tripadvisor

18. Loving Hut Vegan Cuisine

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian

Address: 1239 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201-3319

Read more on Tripadvisor

17. Laughing Planet

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Cafe, International

Address: Multiple locations

Read more on Tripadvisor

16. Cider Bite

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Address: 1230 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209-3093

Read more on Tripadvisor

15. Santeria / The Alchemist Tavern

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican

Address: 703 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97205-3703

Note: Temporarily closed

Read more on Tripadvisor

14. Kelly’s Olympian

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Address: 426 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97204-2204

Read more on Tripadvisor

13. Bing Mi

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

Address: 1845 NW 23rd Pl

Read more on Tripadvisor

12. Kasbah Moroccan Cafe

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Moroccan, Mediterranean

Address: 201 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209-3922

Read more on Tripadvisor

11. Pho Oregon Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

Address: 2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220-5301

Read more on Tripadvisor

10. Pho Van Fresh

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

Address: 1012 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209-3246

Read more on Tripadvisor

9. Bertie Lou’s Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Address: 8051 SE 17th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6762

Read more on Tripadvisor

8. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Soups

Address: 802 SW 6th Avenue, Portland, OR 97204

Read more on Tripadvisor

7. Otto’s Sausage Kitchen and Meat Market

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Deli

Address: 4138 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97202-7663

Read more on Tripadvisor

6. Fuller’s Coffee Shop

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 136 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3304

Read more on Tripadvisor

5. The Daily Feast PDX

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

Address: 837 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2114

Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Base Camp Brewing Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar

Address: 930 SE Oak St, Portland, OR 97214-1307

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Killer Burger

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

Address: Multiple locations

Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Lardo

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Address: 1205 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205-2360

Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Frank’s Noodle House