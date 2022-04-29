(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Portland, Oregon that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.
Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.
27. Gateway Breakfast House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 11411 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220-2029
26. Wailua Shave Ice
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian
- Address: 1022 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209-4108
25. IKEA Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Swedish, Scandinavian
- Address: 10280 NE Cascades Pkwy, Portland, OR 97220-6812
24. Behind The Museum Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe
- Address: 1229 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2489
23. The Sudra
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Address: Multiple locations
22. Fuller’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 136 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3304
21. Guero
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232-3148
20. Chen’s Good Taste Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 18 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3802
19. Chicken and Guns
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: not available
- Address: 1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3682
18. Loving Hut Vegan Cuisine
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Address: 1239 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201-3319
17. Laughing Planet
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, International
- Address: Multiple locations
16. Cider Bite
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 1230 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209-3093
15. Santeria / The Alchemist Tavern
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 703 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97205-3703
- Note: Temporarily closed
14. Kelly’s Olympian
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 426 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97204-2204
13. Bing Mi
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Address: 1845 NW 23rd Pl
12. Kasbah Moroccan Cafe
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Moroccan, Mediterranean
- Address: 201 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209-3922
11. Pho Oregon Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220-5301
10. Pho Van Fresh
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
- Address: 1012 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209-3246
9. Bertie Lou’s Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 8051 SE 17th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6762
8. Potbelly Sandwich Shop
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Address: 802 SW 6th Avenue, Portland, OR 97204
7. Otto’s Sausage Kitchen and Meat Market
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Address: 4138 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97202-7663
6. Fuller’s Coffee Shop
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 136 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3304
5. The Daily Feast PDX
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Address: 837 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2114
4. Base Camp Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar
- Address: 930 SE Oak St, Portland, OR 97214-1307
3. Killer Burger
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: Multiple locations
2. Lardo
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 1205 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205-2360
1. Frank’s Noodle House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Address: 822 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1216
