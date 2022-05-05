(STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until migrants from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Portland, Oregon?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Portland, Oregon. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

30. Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2050 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205-1613

29. MI Pueblo Mexican Restaurante

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $

Address: 10543 SE Fuller Rd, Portland, OR 97222-1110

28. Carlita’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

Detailed ratings:

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1101 NW Northrup St, Portland, OR 97209-2853

27. Santa Fe Taqueria

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 831 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3003

26. Stella Taco

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Price: $

Address: 3060 South East Division Street, Portland, OR 97202-1451

25. Mi Burrito Authentic Mexican Food

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Price: $

Address: 819 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217-1343

24. Conin Mexican cuisine

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 9111 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland, OR 97219-4017

23. El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 10820 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220-2548

22. Pepper Box Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 932 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214-2415

21. Cha! Cha! Cha!

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $

Address: Multiple locations

20. Rocio’s Mexican Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2850 SE Gladstone St, Portland, OR 97202-3550

19. La Cocina

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3939 NE MLK Blvd, Portland, OR 97227-1464

18. Isabel’s Cantina

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 330 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3111

17. The Blue Goose

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2725 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214-1817

16. La Panza Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2425 SE 26th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-5515

15. Taqueria Nueve

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 727 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214-2219

14. Alto Bajo

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 310 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97204-2631

13. Raul’s Mexican Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4820 SW 76th Ave, Portland, OR 97225-1804

12. Guero

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232-3148

11. The Matador

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2616

10. Santeria

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $

Address: 703 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97205-3703

9. Chez Jose Mexican Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8502 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97219-4590

8. The Matador

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2424 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1752

7. Que Pasa Cantina

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1408 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-3605

6. Tope

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 15 Northwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209

5. Verde Cocina en la Perla

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1131 NW Hoyt St At NW 12th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209-3006

4. Xico

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3715 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1547

3. The Daily Feast PDX

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 837 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2114

2. Verde Cocina

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6446 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239-1940

1. Nuestra Cocina