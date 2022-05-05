(STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until migrants from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Portland, Oregon?
To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Portland, Oregon. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
30. Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2050 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205-1613
29. MI Pueblo Mexican Restaurante
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 10543 SE Fuller Rd, Portland, OR 97222-1110
28. Carlita’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1101 NW Northrup St, Portland, OR 97209-2853
27. Santa Fe Taqueria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 831 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3003
26. Stella Taco
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 3060 South East Division Street, Portland, OR 97202-1451
25. Mi Burrito Authentic Mexican Food
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 819 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217-1343
24. Conin Mexican cuisine
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 9111 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland, OR 97219-4017
23. El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 10820 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220-2548
22. Pepper Box Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 932 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214-2415
21. Cha! Cha! Cha!
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: Multiple locations
20. Rocio’s Mexican Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2850 SE Gladstone St, Portland, OR 97202-3550
19. La Cocina
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3939 NE MLK Blvd, Portland, OR 97227-1464
18. Isabel’s Cantina
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 330 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3111
17. The Blue Goose
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2725 SE Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97214-1817
16. La Panza Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2425 SE 26th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-5515
15. Taqueria Nueve
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 727 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214-2219
14. Alto Bajo
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 310 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97204-2631
13. Raul’s Mexican Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4820 SW 76th Ave, Portland, OR 97225-1804
12. Guero
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 200 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232-3148
11. The Matador
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2616
10. Santeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 703 SW Ankeny St, Portland, OR 97205-3703
9. Chez Jose Mexican Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8502 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97219-4590
8. The Matador
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2424 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1752
7. Que Pasa Cantina
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1408 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-3605
6. Tope
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 15 Northwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209
5. Verde Cocina en la Perla
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1131 NW Hoyt St At NW 12th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209-3006
4. Xico
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3715 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1547
3. The Daily Feast PDX
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 837 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2114
2. Verde Cocina
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6446 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239-1940
1. Nuestra Cocina
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2135 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1242
