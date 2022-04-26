(STACKER) — There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
30. Baby Doll Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2835 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214-3048
- Read more on Tripadvisor
29. Brick House Pizza
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 6744 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-5252
- Read more on Tripadvisor
28. Pizza Jerk
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5028 North East 42nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97218-1504
- Read more on Tripadvisor
27. DeNicola’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3520 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202-1878
- Read more on Tripadvisor
26. Atlas Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $
- Address: 3570 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1562
- Read more on Tripadvisor
25. Pyro Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $
- Address: 1204 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3614
- Read more on Tripadvisor
24. Schmizza Pub & Grub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 415 SW Montgomery St, Portland, OR 97201-5518
- Read more on Tripadvisor
23. Pizza Schmizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 512 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR 97204-1205
- Read more on Tripadvisor
22. Tastebud
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7783 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219-2476
- Read more on Tripadvisor
21. Pizzeria Otto
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6708 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-5252
- Read more on Tripadvisor
20. Double Mountain Brewery & Taproom
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206-6270
- Read more on Tripadvisor
19. Pizzicato Gourmet Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3206
- Read more on Tripadvisor
18. Fino – Bistro Bar Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8225 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217-6623
- Read more on Tripadvisor
17. Please Louise
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1505 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1782
- Read more on Tripadvisor
16. Piattino
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1140 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209-2915
- Read more on Tripadvisor
15. Sizzle Pie
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 926 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209-3124
- Read more on Tripadvisor
14. Straight From New York Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3330 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214-4245
- Read more on Tripadvisor
13. Pizzacato Gourmet Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6042 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206-1346
- Read more on Tripadvisor
12. Mississippi Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3552 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1155
- Read more on Tripadvisor
11. Lucca
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3449 NE 24th Ave, Portland, OR 97212-2445
- Read more on Tripadvisor
10. Flying Pie Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7804 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215-2340
- Read more on Tripadvisor
9. Dove Vivi
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2727 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232-2401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
8. The Crown
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 410 SW Broadway Imperial, Portland, OR 97205-3535
- Read more on Tripadvisor
7. Firehouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 711 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211-3627
- Read more on Tripadvisor
6. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4039 N Mississippi Ave Suite 101, Portland, OR 97227-1476
- Read more on Tripadvisor
5. Cibo
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3539 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1543
- Read more on Tripadvisor
4. Old Town Pizza& Brewing
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pub
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 226 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209-3923
- Read more on Tripadvisor
3. Ken’s Artisan Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1808
- Read more on Tripadvisor
2. Apizza Scholls
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215-3249
- Read more on Tripadvisor
1. Nostrana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (474 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1401 SE Morrison St Ste. 101, Portland, OR 97214-2777
- Read more on Tripadvisor