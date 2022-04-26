(STACKER) — There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

30. Baby Doll Pizza

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Price: $

Address: 2835 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214-3048

29. Brick House Pizza

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: not available

Address: 6744 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-5252

28. Pizza Jerk

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $

Address: 5028 North East 42nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97218-1504

27. DeNicola’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3520 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202-1878

26. Atlas Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $

Address: 3570 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1562

25. Pyro Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $

Address: 1204 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3614

24. Schmizza Pub & Grub

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

Price: $

Address: 415 SW Montgomery St, Portland, OR 97201-5518

23. Pizza Schmizza

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Price: $

Address: 512 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR 97204-1205

22. Tastebud

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7783 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219-2476

21. Pizzeria Otto

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6708 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-5252

20. Double Mountain Brewery & Taproom

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206-6270

19. Pizzicato Gourmet Pizza

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza- Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3206

18. Fino – Bistro Bar Pizzeria

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8225 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217-6623

17. Please Louise

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1505 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1782

16. Piattino

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1140 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209-2915

15. Sizzle Pie

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $

Address: 926 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209-3124

14. Straight From New York Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Price: $

Address: 3330 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214-4245

13. Pizzacato Gourmet Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6042 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206-1346

12. Mississippi Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 3552 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1155

11. Lucca

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3449 NE 24th Ave, Portland, OR 97212-2445

10. Flying Pie Pizzeria

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7804 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215-2340

9. Dove Vivi

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2727 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232-2401

8. The Crown

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 410 SW Broadway Imperial, Portland, OR 97205-3535

7. Firehouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 711 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211-3627

6. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4039 N Mississippi Ave Suite 101, Portland, OR 97227-1476

5. Cibo

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3539 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1543

4. Old Town Pizza& Brewing

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pub

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 226 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209-3923

3. Ken’s Artisan Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1808

2. Apizza Scholls

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215-3249

1. Nostrana