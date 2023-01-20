(STACKER) — Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Portland, Oregon has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Portland, Oregon using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!
30. Jake’s Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (818 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 611 SW Tenth Ave, Portland, OR 97205
- Read more on Tripadvisor
29. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219-1915
- Read more on Tripadvisor
28. Huber’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (757 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 411 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-2651
- Read more on Tripadvisor
27. Southpark Seafood
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 901 SW Salmon Street, Portland, OR 97205
- Read more on Tripadvisor
26. Petite Provence
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1824 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-5804
- Read more on Tripadvisor
25. Departure Restaurant and Lounge
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (939 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor, Portland, OR 97204-1440
- Read more on Tripadvisor
24. Mother’s Bistro & Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 121 SW 3rd Ave Between Pine & Ash St, Portland, OR 97204
- Read more on Tripadvisor
23. Serratto
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2112 NW Kearney St, Portland, OR 97210-3012
- Read more on Tripadvisor
22. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 930 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204-1203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
21. Ava Gene’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (363 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1471
- Read more on Tripadvisor
20. Papa Haydn
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 701 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3210
- Read more on Tripadvisor
19. El Gaucho Portland
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 319 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205-3725
- Read more on Tripadvisor
18. Urban Farmer Portland
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204-1440
- Read more on Tripadvisor
17. Blossoming Lotus Portland
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fusion, Healthy
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1713 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97212-4402
- Read more on Tripadvisor
16. Salty’s On The Columbia River
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3839 NE Marine Dr, Portland, OR 97211-2129
- Read more on Tripadvisor
15. Jake’s Famous Crawfish
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,779 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
- Read more on Tripadvisor
14. Q Restaurant & Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (533 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 828 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3012
- Read more on Tripadvisor
13. Caffe Mingo
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 807 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1408
- Read more on Tripadvisor
12. Le Pigeon
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (543 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 738 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1219
- Read more on Tripadvisor
11. a Cena Ristorante
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7742 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6348
- Read more on Tripadvisor
10. Ox Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2225 NE M L King Blvd, Portland, OR 97212-3727
- Read more on Tripadvisor
9. Ringside Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (649 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2165 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97210-3598
- Read more on Tripadvisor
8. Higgins Restaurant and Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (841 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1239 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205-2915
- Read more on Tripadvisor
7. Lechon
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 113 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204-3512
- Read more on Tripadvisor
6. Nostrana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1401 SE Morrison St Ste. 101, Portland, OR 97214-2777
- Read more on Tripadvisor
5. Mediterranean Exploration Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 333 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3144
- Read more on Tripadvisor
4. Portland City Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,364 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 SW 5th Avenue 30th Floor, Portland, OR 97204
- Read more on Tripadvisor
3. Andina Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1314 NW Glisan St Ste A, Portland, OR 97209-2717
- Read more on Tripadvisor
2. Cabezon Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 5200 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR 97213-2666
- Read more on Tripadvisor
1. Mucca Osteria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1022 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205-2626
- Read more on Tripadvisor