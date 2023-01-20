(STACKER) — Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.

There are lots of components that go into picking the right restaurant for a special occasion. What the ambiance is like, which type of cuisine is served, what dietary restrictions can be accommodated, the price point, and even whether reservations are accepted are important considerations. Whether you’re looking for cozy-casual or fine dining, Portland, Oregon has a variety of eateries to choose from for your next celebration.

To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Portland, Oregon using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetit!

30. Jake’s Grill

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (818 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 611 SW Tenth Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Read more on Tripadvisor

29. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219-1915

Read more on Tripadvisor

28. Huber’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (757 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 411 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-2651

Read more on Tripadvisor

27. Southpark Seafood

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 901 SW Salmon Street, Portland, OR 97205

Read more on Tripadvisor

26. Petite Provence

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: French, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1824 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-5804

Read more on Tripadvisor

25. Departure Restaurant and Lounge

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (939 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor, Portland, OR 97204-1440

Read more on Tripadvisor

24. Mother’s Bistro & Bar

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,232 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: International, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 121 SW 3rd Ave Between Pine & Ash St, Portland, OR 97204

Read more on Tripadvisor

23. Serratto

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2112 NW Kearney St, Portland, OR 97210-3012

Read more on Tripadvisor

22. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

Price: $$$$

Address: 930 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204-1203

Read more on Tripadvisor

21. Ava Gene’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (363 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$$$

Address: 3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1471

Read more on Tripadvisor

20. Papa Haydn

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 701 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3210

Read more on Tripadvisor

19. El Gaucho Portland

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 319 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205-3725

Read more on Tripadvisor

18. Urban Farmer Portland

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204-1440

Read more on Tripadvisor

17. Blossoming Lotus Portland

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Fusion, Healthy

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1713 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97212-4402

Read more on Tripadvisor

16. Salty’s On The Columbia River

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,184 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

Price: $$$$

Address: 3839 NE Marine Dr, Portland, OR 97211-2129

Read more on Tripadvisor

15. Jake’s Famous Crawfish

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,779 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$$$

Address: 401 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Read more on Tripadvisor

14. Q Restaurant & Bar

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (533 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 828 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3012

Read more on Tripadvisor

13. Caffe Mingo

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 807 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1408

Read more on Tripadvisor

12. Le Pigeon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (543 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: French, International

Price: $$$$

Address: 738 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1219

Read more on Tripadvisor

11. a Cena Ristorante

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7742 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6348

Read more on Tripadvisor

10. Ox Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean

Price: $$$$

Address: 2225 NE M L King Blvd, Portland, OR 97212-3727

Read more on Tripadvisor

9. Ringside Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (649 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 2165 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97210-3598

Read more on Tripadvisor

8. Higgins Restaurant and Bar

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (841 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$$$

Address: 1239 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205-2915

Read more on Tripadvisor

7. Lechon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 113 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204-3512

Read more on Tripadvisor

6. Nostrana

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1401 SE Morrison St Ste. 101, Portland, OR 97214-2777

Read more on Tripadvisor

5. Mediterranean Exploration Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 333 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3144

Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Portland City Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,364 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Asian

Price: $$$$

Address: 111 SW 5th Avenue 30th Floor, Portland, OR 97204

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Andina Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,282 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

Price: $$$$

Address: 1314 NW Glisan St Ste A, Portland, OR 97209-2717

Read more on Tripadvisor

2. Cabezon Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Seafood

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5200 NE Sacramento St, Portland, OR 97213-2666

Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Mucca Osteria