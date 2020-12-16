Holiday sushi platter now available at Momji

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Portland sushi restaurant has been forced to make adjustments during the pandemic — including adding a new location in Portland!
Kohr Harlan headed out to Momiji Sushi to talk about those changes and their new holiday sushi platter. Momiji offers both take-out and delivery, find their full menu online.
