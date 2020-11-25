Homage Industrial Kitchen delivering Thanksgiving meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thanksgiving is one day away and if you don’t have plans to cook, there is an option to have a meal delivered right to your door.
Kohr Harlan visited the Homage Industrial Kitchen to explain how it’s delivery tasty Thanksgiving meals while also supporting local restaurants. Find more information on their website.
