PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Researchers at the University of Oregon found one way to make a more consistent cup of espresso with less waste using volcanology.

In a study — published Dec. 6 in the journal Matter — a UO chemist and volcanologists discovered that adding a squirt of water to coffee beans before grinding them reduces their static electric charge. This reduces microscopic clumping of the grounds when they are brewed and ensures water can move through the packed grounds more evenly.

“For brew methods like espresso, having consistent flow is a good thing,” said UO chemist and study co-author Christopher Hendon, also known as “Dr. Coffee.”

“We didn’t know how much charge accumulated on coffee, and that it depended on water content,” he added. “That’s powerful, because it means you could turn charging on and off.”

In addition to crafting a more consistent espresso, the researchers say this can also reduce waste as less coffee gets left behind.

Researchers point out that this study can help professional baristas and home brewers alike, noting, “For a coffee shop that’s slinging espresso shots left and right, reducing a little waste with each cup could make a big difference in their bottom line over the course of a year. Reducing static has potential to affect everyone from home brewers to industrial scale coffee producers.”

The study “fittingly” began over a cup of coffee during one of Hendon’s coffee hours for the Eugene campus community. Volcanologists Josef Dufek and Josh Méndez Harper, who frequent the coffee hours, noticed similarities between coffee and plumes of volcanic ash, magmas, and water.

“Coffee provides a nice platform to explore particle-scale physics that occur in volcanic plumes but are obviously very difficult to study directly in nature,” said Méndez Harper, a former project engineer in Dufek’s lab who is now at Portland State University.

During a 2020 study, Hendon’s research team found coffee at fine grind levels forms microscopic clumps, which are invisible to the naked eye. The clumps decrease the extraction yield of the coffee, so the water does not touch every coffee ground evenly and leads to wasted coffee and cup-to-cup variability.

Hendon suspected that static electricity could be the culprit behind the clumps and set out to understand what caused them.

Some baristas already add water before grinding beans, known as the Ross droplet technique. However, Hendon says previous research has not measured the charge on coffee or how it could vary in different types of coffee.

During this study, the research teams repurposed a tool used to measure electric charges on wildfire and volcanic ash. While grinding coffee beans, the team collected coffee particles in a small metal vessel about the size of a Faraday espresso cup.

Because the particles are charged, they produce currents when they enter the cup, the researchers said.

The team tested a variety of coffee types and grind sizes to see how the differences impacted the charge.

According to UO, the internal moisture of the beans made a big difference. Clumping was also more of an issue for dark roast coffee, which tends to have less moisture because they are usually roasted longer. The experts note that dark roasts tend to have a negative charge, whereas lighter roasts – which have more residual moisture – have a positive charge.

By adding a splash of water to pre-grind took away the static charge and reduced the effects of clumping, according to the study. This method also led to a 10% increase in yield from coffee.

“Some baristas may have already anecdotally arrived at our conclusions; it’s validating some industry know-how,” Hendon said. “We are advocating for yet another step in producing excellent quality coffee, but it turns out you can’t cut corners if you want to achieve excellence.”

Hendon believes the static comes from the cracking and rubbing of the coffee beans against the burrs in the grinder, but says it’s influenced by the internal moisture of the beans. He added that roasters could control this by adjusting the roasting temperature and time.

Studying the charge of coffee helped volcanologists Dufek and Méndez Harper gain insight into how particles break – which is one of the leading controls on volcanic eruption behavior.

Similar to coffee, volcanic ash particles can be highly charged, which may lead to “dazzling volcanic lightning storms,” and can impact how long ash stays in the air and how far it travels after an eruption.

Dufek points out water not only plays a role in coffee, but it also impacts volcanic eruptions.

“Explosive volcanoes have a lot of water vapor that helps drive and shape the eruptions,” Dufek said.

“Ultimately, this project really shows the value of community efforts,” he added. “A coffee hour where people gather provides time and space to think about what’s convergent with research.”