PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While there are safer ways to roast a bird, it’s hard to deny the deliciousness of a fried turkey.

Portland firefighters recommend brining and basting your turkey, but for those who insist on the goodness of a deep-fried bird, PF&R has a few tips on how to do it safely.

Thaw frozen turkey: 1 day in fridge for every 5 pounds

Pat turkey dry: Safer = less water

Don’t overfill pot: It’s important to know how much the turkey will displace

Fry outside away from house: But keep a fire extinguisher just in case

Heat oil to 375 degrees: Cook for 3-4 minutes for every pound of turkey

Turn off flame when lowering turkey: Use a “dingle-dangle” to keep your hands away from oil

Use meat thermometer: Internal temp needs to be at least 160 degrees

“If you do all that, you will end up with a moist and tasty turkey,” said Portland firefighter Kurt Sommer.