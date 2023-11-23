PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While there are safer ways to roast a bird, it’s hard to deny the deliciousness of a fried turkey.
Portland firefighters recommend brining and basting your turkey, but for those who insist on the goodness of a deep-fried bird, PF&R has a few tips on how to do it safely.
- Thaw frozen turkey: 1 day in fridge for every 5 pounds
- Pat turkey dry: Safer = less water
- Don’t overfill pot: It’s important to know how much the turkey will displace
- Fry outside away from house: But keep a fire extinguisher just in case
- Heat oil to 375 degrees: Cook for 3-4 minutes for every pound of turkey
- Turn off flame when lowering turkey: Use a “dingle-dangle” to keep your hands away from oil
- Use meat thermometer: Internal temp needs to be at least 160 degrees
“If you do all that, you will end up with a moist and tasty turkey,” said Portland firefighter Kurt Sommer.