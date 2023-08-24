Plates of Haitian cuisine at Kann in Portland, May 2023 (KOIN)

The first 300 customers to purchase an item from Barnes & Morgan tea shop will secure a reservation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re one of the many Portlanders who has tried — and failed — at securing a reservation at award-winning restaurant Kann, you might have a turn of luck soon.

As first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, the Haitian eatery will partner with a local tea shop to offer a new reservation system this weekend.

On Saturday, the first 300 people to purchase an item from Old Town tea and clothing store Barnes & Morgan will obtain a Kann reservation for sometime in October — as long as they have an active Resy account with credit card information added.

After buying tea, a snack or apparel from the shop, customers will receive a number to show to a Kann employee who will then make the reservation.

Early arrival is suggested for the event, which will be held at Barnes & Morgan on 131 NW 2nd Ave. The shop opens at 12 p.m.

This reservation giveaway comes one year after “Top Chef” alumnus Gregory Gourdet opened Kann on 548 SE Ash St. Since then, the restaurant has received national recognition from Esquire magazine, the New York Times and culinary arts nonprofit the James Beard Foundation.

Locally, Gourdet also won the title of “Tastemaking Trailblazer” during the Cinema Unbound Awards hosted by the Portland Art Museum’s Center for an Untold Tomorrow.

These accolades have contributed to Kann’s popularity, which has made it more challenging for locals to visit the restaurant.

Gourdet told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Kann has received hate mail and special requests from people who think they deserve reservations even after they’re fully booked on Resy.

On Appointment Trader, a third-party platform that allows users to place bids on other people’s dinner reservations, a spot at Kann is worth up to $235.

People who attend Saturday’s reservation giveaway are advised to have several dates and times in mind.