Coming soon: Keizer In-N-Out reveals target opening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Keizer In-N-Out is aiming to open in mid-December, according to a representative.

A spokesperson told KOIN 6 News on Thursday the restaurant didn’t have a firm day set but was hoping to open in about a month.

The cult-favorite burger chain has been under construction in Keizer since June. It will be the third In-N-Out location in Oregon.

KOIN 6 News reached out to In-N-Out in August about a target opening date. The chain previously told the City of Keizer it was shooting to open sometime in November.

“Once we begin construction on a new location it usually takes us 6 months to build a restaurant and open for business,” the spokesperson said. “Because it is still early in the process, it would be premature to comment on a timeline or anything like a potential opening date.”

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark has said she anticipates it causing some congestion, so the city will have to work with In-N-Out as they navigate the influx of customers. ​