Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Coming soon: Keizer In-N-Out reveals target opening

Food

Construction on Oregon's third In-N-Out burger restaurant began in June

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The In-N-Out in Keizer has a target opening date. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Keizer In-N-Out is aiming to open in mid-December, according to a representative.

A spokesperson told KOIN 6 News on Thursday the restaurant didn’t have a firm day set but was hoping to open in about a month.

The cult-favorite burger chain has been under construction in Keizer since June. It will be the third In-N-Out location in Oregon.

KOIN 6 News reached out to In-N-Out in August about a target opening date. The chain previously told the City of Keizer it was shooting to open sometime in November.

“Once we begin construction on a new location it usually takes us 6 months to build a restaurant and open for business,” the spokesperson said. “Because it is still early in the process, it would be premature to comment on a timeline or anything like a potential opening date.”

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark has said she anticipates it causing some congestion, so the city will have to work with In-N-Out as they navigate the influx of customers. ​

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget