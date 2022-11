PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6’s Kohr Harlan explored a November tradition in Washington County.

The 88th annual Verboort Sausage and Kraut Festival kicks off this weekend. Right now, volunteers are smoking tons of sausage to serve nearly 8,000 dinners.

The Visitation Catholic Church showed the preparations underway for the big feast.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.