PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s no need to jump the pond to get some authentic English cuisine! You can find a meal fit for a king or queen at a new food cart in Vancouver.

Darren McGrady, a former chef to the royal family, launched Winston’s British Fish N Chips within the last month.

After serving fish and chips to the royal family for over a decade, chef McGrady is “bringing these mouth-watering recipes to America, and serving them through Mobile Restaurants, at the insistence of Winston,” according to the food cart’s website.

“I started off cooking for kings, queens, presidents of the world — Reagan, Clinton, Ford, both presidents Bush — and now I’m having fun with a food truck,” said McGrady.

McGrady’s food cart hand batters fresh fish and serves it with a side of mushy peas, curry sauce and malt vinegar. Each meal comes inside a card box sporting a British flag print and lined with a faux London newspaper.

The menu also includes smoked fish chowder, and those not too keen on seafood can opt for fried chicken wings.

The highly sought-after chef is bringing English pub fare to not only the Pacific Northwest but he is also opening a mobile cart in Texas.

“We want to roll out all across the country,” he said. “Our next cart will be in Dallas, then we’ll come back to Vancouver. Then we’ll have a rover that sort of moves around the country.”

