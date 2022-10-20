PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Underground Donut Tour is taking a bite out of fall with some special seasonal-inspired donuts.

The tour stops at four local shops and right now those touring can try special limited-edition Halloween donuts.

The first stop on the tour is Sesame Donuts, where those touring can find a pumpkin spice glazed cake. The tour stops at two other shops that rotate depending on the day of the week before wrapping up at VooDoo Doughnuts who is offering VooDoo doll donuts.

The fall version of the donut tour is happening now and takes roughly two hours.

