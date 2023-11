PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Craving fresh hummus on the go? A local drive-thru has you covered!

Pacific Fruit Company recently purchased local hummus masters King Harvest Hummus and you can now buy hummus on the go at the new King Harvest Hummus drive-thru in Southeast Portland.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the drive-thru to learn more about the unique location.

Watch the full video in the player above.