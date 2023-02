PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Kohr Explores has a sweet solution to last-minute Valentine’s Day plans.

With just five more days until the special day, Holler Treats has a large variety of sweets for your sweethearts. The Southeast Portland dessert shop has all kinds of homemade goodies to help you express your love.

KOIN 6 got a look at their Valentine’s Day specials. Watch the full preview in the video player above.