PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of the country’s best pitmasters are making their way to the Pacific Northwest for the 2023 ilani BBQ Fest.

Featuring a number of chefs like Aaron May, Christina Fitzgerald and Kevin Bludso, the festival starts Friday night with a chef “meat” and greet and then continues through the weekend with BBQ breakfasts, samples and drinks.

Tickets to the event are available online on the ilani website.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the festival early to get a taste of what they’ve got to offer this year.

