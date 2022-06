PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Livi’s Taqueria is kicking off the summer by hosting a taco Tuesday challenge Tuesday where a competitive eater and popular YouTuber will attempt to eat 5 pounds of tacos!

Kohr Harlan checked out the taco truck in Tigard as they prepare for the big event.

The challenge starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will feature Raina Huang who is no stranger to eating mega meals.