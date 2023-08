PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local Japanese comfort bakery, Tanaka is celebrating the opening of their new location at Bridgeport Village.

The bakery, known for its katsu sandwiches and delicious pastries, is opening its second location on Friday, Aug. 18.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the new location in Tigard to get a taste of what they are serving up.

