PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some folks are kicking alcohol for the new year, so a Portland restaurant wants to help those taking part in “Dry January.”

It’s a time when people kick booze to the curb for an entire month. But you don’t have to sacrifice flavor.

Kohr Harlan visited Dolly Olive in downtown to show some tasty alcohol-free drinks.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.