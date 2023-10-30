PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pasta-making pastime dates back thousands of years, but with how versatile and delicious it is, it’s no wonder that it remains a popular staple today.

You might be surprised to learn that making homemade pasta is actually a lot easier than it may seem.

KOIN 6 New’s Kohr Harlan visited Alloro Vineyards in Sherwood to get a special pasta-making lesson from their head chef.

Watch the full video in the player above and see the full recipe below:

Pasta Dough:

5 eggs, beaten

1 pound flour (we use Semolina 00 Pasta Flour)

Place flour in the bowl of a stand mixer. Pour beaten eggs into the middle and mix with a dough hook for about 7 minutes. Add a splash of water while mixing. The dough is done when everything has come together into a pliable mass. The dough should be slightly wet but not tacky to the touch and have a soft sheen to it. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and let sit for an hour to rest – Alternatively, you can let the dough rest overnight.

Filling:

1 whole butternut squash, halved and seeded.

Place squash on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 450 degrees for about 45 minutes or until tender. Allow squash to cool slightly before separating the flesh from the skin – Discard the skin.

½ yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup dry white wine

2 cups vegetable or chicken stock

½ a russet potato, peeled and diced

Roasted butternut squash from above

1 sachet containing:

3 sprigs sage

5 sprigs thyme

1 Tbsp black peppercorns

1 Star Anise

3 cloves

In a medium pot, sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil until translucent and aromatic. Deglaze with white wine and then add the squash and sachet of herbs, chicken stock and potato. Bring to a simmer and allow to simmer until the potato is fully cooked, stirring regularly. Add a splash of water if the puree begins looking too dry. Remove the sachet and transfer to a blender, blending on high until fully smooth (Note this step can be optional if you prefer a more rustic filling texture). Season to taste with salt, pepper and sherry vinegar. Fully cool the puree. Then mix with your favorite cheese (We used a blend of shredded Pecorino and creamy goat cheese). 2 parts of puree per 1 part of cheese.

Pro tip: Make more butternut puree than you need and either freeze it – or add more broth and a little cream for a delicious fall soup!

Making the pasta:

Allow your pasta dough to come to room temperature for ease of use. Then roll out on a lightly floured surface, roll in an elongated shape and then fold the dough back upon itself and repeat the process until you’re left with a dough that feels soft and velvety – like a puppy’s ears. Divide your pasta into thirds and then Pass the pasta through your pasta roller on the widest setting first, working down in sizes after each pass. Until you’ve reached a thickness where you can see your hand through the dough (Size 6 on a kitchen aid pasta roller) Pipe your filling in an even line about 1” from the “bottom edge” of your pasta working down the length of your dough from end to end. Roll the nearest edge up and away from you over the filling, lightly dampen the edge with a touch of water and then roll another quarter turn so that it is tucked in and fully contained. Seal the filling in 2-inch increments by pressing firmly with the handle of a wooden spoon perpendicular to the row of filling. Then cut individual portions with a pastry roller by trimming off the excess flap and then slicing in the middle of the depressed edges to leave individual “Envelopes” of pasta.

Finished dish: