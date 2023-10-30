PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pasta-making pastime dates back thousands of years, but with how versatile and delicious it is, it’s no wonder that it remains a popular staple today.
You might be surprised to learn that making homemade pasta is actually a lot easier than it may seem.
KOIN 6 New’s Kohr Harlan visited Alloro Vineyards in Sherwood to get a special pasta-making lesson from their head chef.
Watch the full video in the player above and see the full recipe below:
Pasta Dough:
- 5 eggs, beaten
- 1 pound flour (we use Semolina 00 Pasta Flour)
- Place flour in the bowl of a stand mixer.
- Pour beaten eggs into the middle and mix with a dough hook for about 7 minutes. Add a splash of water while mixing.
- The dough is done when everything has come together into a pliable mass. The dough should be slightly wet but not tacky to the touch and have a soft sheen to it.
- Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and let sit for an hour to rest – Alternatively, you can let the dough rest overnight.
Filling:
- 1 whole butternut squash, halved and seeded.
- Place squash on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 450 degrees for about 45 minutes or until tender.
- Allow squash to cool slightly before separating the flesh from the skin – Discard the skin.
- ½ yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 2 cups vegetable or chicken stock
- ½ a russet potato, peeled and diced
- Roasted butternut squash from above
- 1 sachet containing:
- 3 sprigs sage
- 5 sprigs thyme
- 1 Tbsp black peppercorns
- 1 Star Anise
- 3 cloves
- In a medium pot, sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil until translucent and aromatic.
- Deglaze with white wine and then add the squash and sachet of herbs, chicken stock and potato.
- Bring to a simmer and allow to simmer until the potato is fully cooked, stirring regularly. Add a splash of water if the puree begins looking too dry.
- Remove the sachet and transfer to a blender, blending on high until fully smooth (Note this step can be optional if you prefer a more rustic filling texture).
- Season to taste with salt, pepper and sherry vinegar.
- Fully cool the puree. Then mix with your favorite cheese (We used a blend of shredded Pecorino and creamy goat cheese). 2 parts of puree per 1 part of cheese.
Pro tip: Make more butternut puree than you need and either freeze it – or add more broth and a little cream for a delicious fall soup!
Making the pasta:
- Allow your pasta dough to come to room temperature for ease of use. Then roll out on a lightly floured surface, roll in an elongated shape and then fold the dough back upon itself and repeat the process until you’re left with a dough that feels soft and velvety – like a puppy’s ears.
- Divide your pasta into thirds and then Pass the pasta through your pasta roller on the widest setting first, working down in sizes after each pass. Until you’ve reached a thickness where you can see your hand through the dough (Size 6 on a kitchen aid pasta roller)
- Pipe your filling in an even line about 1” from the “bottom edge” of your pasta working down the length of your dough from end to end.
- Roll the nearest edge up and away from you over the filling, lightly dampen the edge with a touch of water and then roll another quarter turn so that it is tucked in and fully contained. Seal the filling in 2-inch increments by pressing firmly with the handle of a wooden spoon perpendicular to the row of filling. Then cut individual portions with a pastry roller by trimming off the excess flap and then slicing in the middle of the depressed edges to leave individual “Envelopes” of pasta.
Finished dish:
- Bring a pot of water to a boil and salt liberally.
- Bring a saute pan to medium-high heat.
- Place the pasta in the water and allow to cook for about 4 minutes or until it floats and is heated through.
- Meanwhile, brown ¼ cup of butter in the saute pan and finish with 8 leaves of sage, carefully add a ladle of pasta water to the sauce and allow the sauce to come together.
- Remove the pasta from the water and toss in sauce, season and serve immediately.