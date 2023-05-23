PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local coffee shop Ovation Coffee has been serving up Moroccan-fused drinks and pastries since 2013 and now they say they will be opening up a new shop soon.

In 2022, Ovation was ranked the third best coffee shop in the U.S.A. and Canada by Yelp and they are now bringing their highly-rated drinks to Portland State University with their new shop on 5th Avenue.

Currently, the local chain has five stores, three across Portland and two more located in Lake Oswego.

Ovation serves drinks and pastries made with a Moroccan flair and KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited their Pearl District shop Tuesday to bake some pastries.

Watch the video in the player above for more.