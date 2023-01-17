PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Po’Shines Cafe De La Soul is a historic soul food restaurant — and it’s opening a second location in Northeast Portland.

Po TAGO’s menu will feature various sandwiches and what it calls “soulful sides,” such as macaroni and cheese, red beans and peach cobbler.

“Both the seasoned and curious eaters will love our contemporary soul food,” Po’Shines said in a release.

The restaurant that puts the “soul” in soul food is also a major fixture for the Black community in the Portland food scene.

In addition to the new restaurant, Po’Shines is gearing up for its annual Chitlin Festival that is set for Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb 4. Foodies will get a chance to indulge in a variety of chitlin dishes at either location.

KOIN 6 got a taste of some signature dishes and checked out the new location on Northeast Alberta Street.

