PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those who are bored of the usual candies from the trick-or-treat stash there’s a new place to take your love for chocolate to the next level.

Internationally renowned Royce Chocolate is opening their first location in Oregon.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan got a taste of their high-end sweets at their new location at Washington Square Mall.

