PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salt & Straw is taking the old and making it new with their ‘Upcycled Food Series’ pints of the month.

By taking unused bits and pieces from local companies including whey, barley, day-old bread and okara, Salt & Straw is elevating the cold confections game just in time for summer.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Salt & Straw to get a taste of the new flavors.

Get more information about the new flavors on Salt & Straw’s website.

Watch the full video in the player above.