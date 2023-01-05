PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s “Veganuary” at Salt & Straw.

The scoop shop is out with five new ice cream flavors — and they all have one thing in common. You won’t find an ounce of dairy in any of them.

“Our mission isn’t simply to ditch the cream—it’s to harness the luscious textures and flavors of dairy-free milks to create the most decadent ice cream flavors ever, minus the dairy,” Salt & Straw says on its website.

The dairy-free series features bananas foster, chocolate sorbet, toasted oat milk and cookies, peanut butter brittle caramel fudge and red velvet with cream cheese frosting.

Kohr Harlan got a taste of Salt & Straw’s “Dairy-Free Decadence” series.

