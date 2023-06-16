PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Margarita Week is almost at an end, but there is still time to get drinks and raise money for a non-profit.

Margarita Week started in 2020 as a way to celebrate local businesses and to help raise money for good causes, the website says.

Margarita Week partnered with El Patajismo this year to help build a new school in Antigua, Guatemala.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Cereus PDX, one local bar participating this year, to get a sample of what they have to offer.

