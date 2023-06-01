PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Brunch fans across the city are celebrating because on June 10 The Bloody Mary Festival returns to Portland.

19 local establishments will be competing this year to see who will be people’s choice for the best bloody mary.

Tickets for the event are available online and include unlimited bloody marys, local food, and one vote for the People’s Choice Award.

KOIN 6 New’s Kohr Harlan visited local breakfast hot spot Pine State Biscuits to get a sample of what they are bringing to the competition this year.

