PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New tasty additions are coming to Portland’s Underground Donut Tour.

Starting near Portland State University and winding through downtown, the tour visits several local donut hotspots while sharing a bit of their history.

New spots on the tour include The Mini Donut Company and Mikiko Mochi Donuts.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited The Mini Donut Company on Southwest 2nd Avenue for a taste of what they have to offer.

