PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Underground Donut Tour, which features some of Portland’s finest donuts, is tweaking their normal tour to feature some local shops with holiday spins.

KOIN 6 got a look at some of the tasty new offerings.

Those taking the tour will get to take a bite at some of Portland’s iconic donut shops and some not-so-known ones. VooDoo Donuts, Blue Star and Coco Donuts are just a few of the stops. NOLA Doughnuts is also among the shops participating, with a peppermint hot chocolate donut.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.