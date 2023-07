PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hot dogs on the 4th of July are a time-honored tradition.

With the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest happening on Tuesday, KOIN 6 News thought we should have our own contest.

Joined by Mike and Liz from The Buzz, the hosts of AM Extra duked it out on the 4th of July to see who could eat the most hot dogs.

Watch the full video in the player above to see who wins.