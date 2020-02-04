KOIN’s Cart of the Week: Baby Blue Pizza

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vegans across town are raving about Baby Blue Pizza.

Odie O’Connor was working at another pizza cart when he decided it was time to branch out on his own and do something with his passion for veganism. The all-vegan Baby Blue opened in July on Southeast Hawthorne Blvd, next to Matt’s BBQ Tacos.

O’Connor said non-vegans enjoy his pizza as well.

“That was my goal setting out… to make pizza… just good pizza that happened to be vegan, not necessarily vegan pizza,” he said.

He makes seven unique pizzas with a variety of toppings and sauces. The dough is fermented sourdough from scratch that ferments for days, making it easier to digest.

“You don’t get that ‘pizza hangover’ that people sometimes get with that gnarly thick stuff,” he said.

The vegan cheese on the pies melts similar to a dairy cheese and is made with coconut oil and vegetable starches.

O’Connor said he special ordered his wood-fired pizza oven from a company in California and then built his cart around it.

He hopes to open a brick-and-mortar one day.